“HIL enjoys strong liquidity supported by unutilized fund-based bank lines and healthy cash and liquid surplus, led by consideration received from sale of land and building in Thane and Ambernath," the Crisil release said. “Expected net cash accrual for 2024 to 2026 will be sufficient to meet annual capex and working capital requirement. The utilisation of proceeds from sale of land parcels will be a key monitorable."