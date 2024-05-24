HUL revises its Board's skill matrix to keep pace with changing biz needs
According to the skillset statistics shared by HUL in its annual report for the year 2023-2024, the company found out that while 92% of its Board had leadership experience, barely 33% were aware about the details of cybersecurity, data governance and information technology.
Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) is overhauling the skill sets its top leadership—the Board — to keep pace with the changing times and be aligned to the demands of the consumer.