HUL CFO says Kwality Wall's demerger, listing this FY, ice cream biz to grow in double-digits
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 07 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
HUL is moving forward with its plan to demerge and list its ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd, as part of a broader global separation by its parent company, Unilever.
New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is pushing ahead with the demerger and listing of its ₹1,800 crore ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd (KWIL), as part of a global separation move by parent Unilever PLC.
