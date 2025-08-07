“We have not disclosed this because it's a total aggregate number that we have. As HUL, we pay 3.45% as royalty, which includes all the components of royalty for trademark and royalty for technology and our central services. The ice cream business currently has an arrangement as a part of this; it will take the same arrangement as we have. The 3.45% is a weighted average--different brands have different numbers as part of that. So, the current arrangement that we have will transfer along with this to Kwality Walls India," Tiwari said.