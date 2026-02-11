HUL Q3 preview: Results may reveal key consumption trends
Summary
Investors are keenly watching Hindustan Unilever's third-quarter earnings to gauge the true picture of consumption in India, factoring in recent GST rate changes, monsoon impact, and economic recovery.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd is set to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday, but more than the numbers, investors will look for clues on how India’s consumption story is shaping up after major structural and regulatory changes in the recent past.
