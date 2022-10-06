HUL races to deliver ahead of B2B online delivery firms

The maker of Dove soaps and Bru coffee, whose products reach millions of households daily, is leveraging technology to stay relevant in an increasingly digitized ecosystem. During the company’s annual general meeting in June, chairman Nitin Paranjpe said the company is on a journey to build an intelligent enterprise that is data-led, machine-augmented and fit for the heterogeneous nature of the country. “We are digitizing our supply chain to enhance agility and flexibility to face an increasingly volatile business environment. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being leveraged for better forecasting and planning. We are extensively using automation to drive more reliable fulfilment with reduced lead times," he said. The initiatives will lead to improved customer service, better efficiencies, and reduced costs, he added.

