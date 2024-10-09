Companies
Hyundai India bets big on premium cars and EVs on course to world’s largest IPO
Summary
- As Hyundai Motor India gears up for its IPO, it emphasizes its continuing focus on premium vehicles and electric models citing evolving consumer demands. Recent trends, however, signal that customer exuberance in India may be coming to an end.
Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India will continue to focus on premium vehicles across traditional, electric and hybrid models that bring higher margins, the company’s management said as they formally announced the world’s largest public offering so far this year.
