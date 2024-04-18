Companies
Hyundai starts setting the stage for India’s biggest IPO
SummaryThe $3-3.5-billion India IPO is crucial for the South Korean carmaker as it seeks to boost its global valuatio
NEW DELHI : Hyundai Motor Co. plans to invite analysts to its manufacturing facility in Chennai over the next few weeks as it kick-starts its runup to what would be the largest initial public offering in India.
