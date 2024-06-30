Hyundai's journey in India has been through SUVs
SummaryThe Hyundai India story is a microcosm of Indian auto’s story of leaning towards premium vehicles and sports utility vehicles, or SUVs. That’s also Hyundai India's core investment premise for its potential IPO.
Nearly three decades after it entered India, Hyundai Motor India has filed documents with the capital market regulator to offer its shares to the public for the first time. At ₹25,000 crore, its initial public offering (IPO) is slated to be the biggest-ever IPO to hit the Indian markets. Its core investment premise is the fundamental shift that has unfolded in the Indian passenger vehicle market and Hyundai’s place in it.