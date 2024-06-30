Hyundai's journey in India has been through SUVs

The SUV story

The story of SUVs, which have higher profit margins, is of both demand and supply. As per Hyundai's prospectus, the industry has launched over 30 SUV models in the last five years, compared with just four hatchbacks and three sedan models. On the demand side, passengers have come to seek the more ‘premium’ features associated with SUVs. Thus, the so-called ‘compact’ SUV segment (priced at ₹6-15 lakh) accounts for 57% of sales within the overall SUV category.