Hyundai admits slower car launches hurt sales as market share slips

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has admitted that a slower pace of new model launches, facelifts and upgrades than its rivals hurt its domestic performance, in a rare acknowledgement as it battles market share losses to homegrown Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.
In its latest annual report, the company acknowledged its weak performance in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), slipping to fourth place in the sales rankings after 16 years as India's second-largest carmaker behind Maruti Suzuki.