Hyundai Motor India profit may take a hit in Q4 as sales remain in slow lane
SummaryThere are two key challenges for Hyundai Motor India now: stagnating sales and tough competition.It may face some probing questions from independent investors after its results on Friday
Hyundai Motor India had never faced pesky questions from analysts and investors after the release of its results for the 28 years of its existence in the country.
