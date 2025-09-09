Hyundai raid exposes shortage of visas for Asian companies trying to move staff
Jiyoung Sohn , Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Sept 2025, 10:19 am IST
Summary
Asian companies are having trouble getting enough work visas for personnel needed to get U.S. factories running, immigration specialists say.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration wants tougher immigration enforcement. It also wants Asian manufacturing powerhouses to pour investment into U.S. factories.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story