I Squared, JSW Neo and Macquarie shortlisted to buy O2 Power in $1-billion deal

Seasoned investor

I Squared Capital is not new to India’ infrastructure space. It had invested $150 million in Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd in April 2015 that was sold to Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas, in April 2019 for ₹2,700 crore. I Squared Capital has also set up a climate solutions platform—Hexa Climate Solutions—with Amplus founder Sanjeev Aggarwal wherein the New York-based private equity fund will invest around $500 million. I Squared Capital is also an investor in Singapore-based Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd., one of India’s largest private sector operators of toll roads which has emerged as the likely winner to acquire the roads assets of NIIF's Athaang Infrastructure, in a deal having an equity value of around ₹4,000 crore.