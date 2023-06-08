IBBI seeks changes to empower investors2 min read 08 Jun 2023, 10:48 PM IST
IBBI said it will make changes to its regulations after examining public comments, for which it has given time till 27 June.
NEW DELHI : The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed a series of changes to its regulations, including an important new voting method on bids from investors for bankrupt companies which would allow creditors to rank their preferences rather than merely vote in favour or against bids.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×