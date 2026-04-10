NEW DELHI: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) promises a fresh start for bankrupt companies that have resolved their debt problems. Yet, creditors including government agencies come after them for their past dues – a headache for the company’s new investors. Recent amendments to the IBC clarify that the new investors deserve an absolutely clean slate. Mint looks at the gainers and losers.
Mint Explainer | IBC's clean slate: How new law gives firms a true fresh start, voids old debt claims
SummaryThe amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code ensures new investors are not liable for past dues from any creditor, including government agencies, effective from 2016. This aims to boost investments in distressed assets.
NEW DELHI: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) promises a fresh start for bankrupt companies that have resolved their debt problems. Yet, creditors including government agencies come after them for their past dues – a headache for the company’s new investors. Recent amendments to the IBC clarify that the new investors deserve an absolutely clean slate. Mint looks at the gainers and losers.
About the Author
Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Gireesh has 25 years of experience in leading news organisations.
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