IBC operations suspended for another three months

However, the government clarified that the idea is to save viable firms even if it comes at the cost of keeping unviable ones alive during the period of IBC suspension. The IBC (Second Amendment) Act, 2020, enables the Centre to bar initiation of any bankruptcy proceedings against companies for defaults after 25 March for up to a year. However, the government chose to extend it only by three more months at the expiry of the first six months. This calibrated extension shows a wait-and-watch approach by the government and a confidence that economic conditions could be slowly improving, said L. Viswanathan, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.