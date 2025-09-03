IBC reform moots skirting lender disputes for firms' turnaround plan
New Delhi: In a move that will facilitate a quicker turnaround of insolvent companies, the government has proposed a key change to the country's bankruptcy law that will let the firms' revival plans move ahead even if the lenders are locked in disputes over how to share the proceeds, two people aware of the discussions within the government said.