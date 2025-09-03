IBC reform moots skirting lender disputes for firms' turnaround plan

“One major bottleneck we have been facing in the case of bankrupt businesses is inter-creditor disputes," said Soumitra Majumdar, partner at JSA Advocates andSolicitors. “In the case of distribution of proceeds of debt resolution and validity of inter-creditor arrangements, there have been disputes. The proposed amendments allow dissociating implementation of the resolution plan and the distribution of proceeds. The implementation need not be held back till all issues among creditors are sorted out. This is a major step in expeditious implementation of the resolution plan," Majumdar added.