IBM deploys first quantum computer outside the US. Why it matters.
Summary
The development provides a case study of how quantum computing will spread, one analyst says.
Earlier this week, International Business Machines said that it had deployed an IBM Quantum System Two at a research center in Japan, marking the first time such a device had left the U.S.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story