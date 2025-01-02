iBus Networks eyes ₹2,000 cr revenue by 2028, bets on digitization of buildings
Summary
- The Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners-backed company that specialises in offering wi-fi and internet connectivity within buildings, plans to ride the big demand for digitization of real estate across India.
New Delhi: Bengaluru-based iBus Networks is aiming for a revenue of ₹2,000 crore in the next four to five years, with Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of ₹500 crore, as it looks to become an infrastructure tech company by offering digital solutions for last-mile connectivity.