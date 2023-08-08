ICAI to flag concerns about Byju’s financials3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Separately, a disciplinary committee of ICAI is expected to issue notice to Deloitte Haskins & Sells’ audit partner, who signed off on these financial statements for allegedly not having done enough regarding alleged weaknesses in the accounts
NEW DELHI : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the accounting rule maker and self-regulator of auditors, is likely to flag concerns about the preparation of financial statements by Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, which runs the Byju’s online tutoring platform, to the ministry of corporate affairs after a review of its FY20 and FY21 accounts, two people aware of the development said.