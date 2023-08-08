ICAI to flag concerns about Byju’s financials

The auditor highlighted alleged material weakness in the company’s internal financial controls, including revenue recognition relating to the assessment of customer contracts, evaluation of the probability of collection, and the fair value of guarantees in the FY21 audit report. Besides the adverse opinion regarding allegedly not having adequate and effective internal financial controls over financial reporting, the audit partner also highlighted in the FY21 report that the company had not recognized ₹1,156 crore revenue from the transfer of products because it did not meet the criteria for collection on the date of the transfer. The company reported a standalone loss of ₹2,702 crore in FY21 audited results, compared to a retrospectively adjusted ₹7 crore profit (previously reported ₹50 crore profit) in FY20. Revenue recognition change on streaming services warranted the retrospective change.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}