RBI-Kotak Mahindra Bank effect: ICICI Bank spotlights increased spending on IT, cybersecurity
ICICI Bank faced a recent technical glitch that exposed the credit card details of thousands of its customers
Executive director Sandeep Batra said while instances of outages and errors could occur in any bank, ICICI Bank had the ability to take quick recovery and corrective action
MUMBAI : ICICI Bank Ltd's improved performance in the March quarter was underscored by a metric that’s becoming crucial to the stability of lenders in the modern era, particularly in the context of the regulatory crackdown on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message