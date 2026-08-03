ICICI Lombard shifts focus from risk transfer to risk management

Mumbai: ICICI Lombard General Insurance wants to be known as a risk manager for its customers, and not just as an insurance company. For this, the insurer is looking to boost its product portfolio and increase customer engagement touchpoints, the company’s chief financial officer Gopal Balachandran told Mint.
“What we have tried to create is to significantly enlarge the role of ICICI Lombard from not being just a risk transfer partner but to aid risk management,” said Balachandran, adding that this is a continuing effort, and the company is now aiming for some scale.