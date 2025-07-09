How ICICI Pru’s ‘100% refund’ pension plan backfired as advisers exploited a loophole
Aprajita Sharma 4 min read 09 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Summary
A much-hyped ICICI Prudential pension plan that promised a 100% refund on exit has backfired—with 90% of policies surrendered and advisers raking in commissions. Now, the insurer is scrambling to claw back payouts.
A much hyped pension product that ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd launched last year has unravelled with customers surrendering most of the policies even as the company’s advisers ended up making handsome gains on commissions and rewards.
