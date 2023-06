ICICI Securities’ board of directors on June 29 will consider a proposal of delisting of its equity shares from the exchanges.

In a regulatory filing, ICICI Securities, said “…the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 to consider a proposal for delisting of Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement with ICICI Bank Limited, listed Holding Company, under Chapter VI Part C, Regulation 37 of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021."

ICICI Bank will also hold a similar board meeting on June 29 to consider the delisting proposal of its broking subsidiary ICICI Securities.

The promoter ICICI Bank holds 74.85% stake in ICICI Securities, as per the March 2023 shareholding pattern.

ICICI Securities was listed in April 2018 on the exchanges. The stock is up nearly 30% in the last one year.

On Friday, shares of ICICI Securities ended 7.14% higher at ₹563.80 apiece on the BSE.

