IDBI Bank to be first off disinvestment block, followed by stake sales in other PSUs in Q4
Summary
The IDBI transaction is expected to fetch around ₹50,000 crore for the central government and Life Insurance Corporation, which together hold over 94% in the bank. Both plan to divest 60.72% of the combined shareholding.
New Delhi: The government is likely to defer its broader disinvestment plans to the fourth quarter of FY26 as it focuses on completing the strategic sale of IDBI Bank by the end of the third quarter, two people aware of the matter said.
