IDBI Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 60% YoY at ₹1,323 crore, NII jumps 12%
IDBI Bank Q2 results: Total income during the second quarter came in at ₹6,924.2 crore, which is 14 percent higher than ₹6,065.5 crore reported in the year-ago period.
IDBI Bank has recorded a net profit of ₹1,323.3 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 59.8 percent higher as compared to a profit of ₹828.1 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the unaudited standalone financial results declared by the public sector lender on October 21.