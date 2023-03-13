The private sector lender IDBI Bank on 13 March announced hike in interest rates for various schemes across tenures, including Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR), bulk term deposits and others.

As per the website, the bank's overnight MCLR rate will now be 7.8%, one month MCLR will be 7.95%, three month MCLR will be 8.25%, six month MCLR would be 8.45%, one year MCLR will be 8.5%, two year MCLR will be 9.10% and three year MCLR will be 9.5% respectively. These changes will be in effect from 12 March 2023.

Here's the MCLR slab:

View Full Image MCLR slab

Apart from this, the private lender also made changes in the bulk term deposits' interest rates, that will be effective from 10 March 2023.

Here's the bulk term deposit rates slab:

View Full Image IDBI Bank's bulk term deposit rates slab

Earlier in February, the bank made changes in the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, which were in effect from 13 February only.

IDBI Bank FD Rates:

The bank is currently providing an interest rate of 3.00% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 to 30 days, and IDBI Bank is now promising an interest rate of 3.35% on those maturing in the next 31 to 45 days.

The IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits held for 46 to 90 days and pays an interest rate of 4.75% on deposits held for 91 days to 6 months.