IDBI Bank revises interest rates for various schemes, check details here1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:46 PM IST
- As per the website, the bank's overnight MCLR rate will now be 7.8%, one month MCLR will be 7.95%, three month MCLR will be 8.25%, six month MCLR would be 8.45%, one year MCLR will be 8.5%, two year MCLR will be 9.10% and three year MCLR will be 9.5% respectively.
The private sector lender IDBI Bank on 13 March announced hike in interest rates for various schemes across tenures, including Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR), bulk term deposits and others.
