IDBI Bank revises interest rates for various schemes, check details here

As per the website, the bank's overnight MCLR rate will now be 7.8%, one month MCLR will be 7.95%, three month MCLR will be 8.25%, six month MCLR would be 8.45%, one year MCLR will be 8.5%, two year MCLR will be 9.10% and three year MCLR will be 9.5% respectively. These changes will be in effect from 12 March 2023.