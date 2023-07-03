The board of IDFC First Bank approved its merger with IDFC on July 3 through an amalgamation scheme and the ratio of the deal has been fixed at 155:100. The private-sector lender proposes to complete the merger by this year. This will be the second major merger deal in the financial sector in 2023 after HDFC Bank merger and Housing Development Finance Corporation.

Under the proposed merger, shareholders of IDFC Ltd will get 155 shares of IDFC First Bank for every 100 shares held in the former. ‘’The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation of IDFC Limited with IDFC First Bank shall be 155 equity shares of face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up of IDFC First Bank for every 100 equity shares of face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up of IDFC Ltd,'' said IDFC First Bank in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on July 3.

The companies have completed all stages of corporate simplifications. “The next step is the amalgamation with IDFC First Bank Limited," the bank added in its exchange filing. “We propose to complete the amalgamation in this financial year, barring unforeseen circumstances."

‘’As a result of the proposed merger, the standalone book value per share of the Bank would increase by 4.9 per cent, as calculated on audited financials as of March 31, 2023,'' said the bank in its statement.

The amalgamation is subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India, Competition Commission of India, National Company Law Tribunal, BSE, and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and other statutory and regulatory authorities, and the respective shareholders, under applicable law.

“With this merger, we are very happy to welcome all the shareholders of IDFC Limited to become direct shareholders of IDFC First Bank. We have built a strong foundation for our Bank including a strong deposit franchise, digital innovation, customer friendly products, strong capital buffer, growing profitability and high corporate governance,'' said Mr. V. Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank.

As of March-end, IDFC First Bank had total assets of ₹2.4 lakh crore and a turnover of ₹27,194.51 crore. For FY23, the bank reported a net profit of ₹2437.13 crore. IDFC Ltd had total assets of ₹9,570.64 crore, and a turnover of ₹2,076 crore.

According to IDFC First Bank, the merger will lead to simplification of the corporate structure of IDFC FHCL, IDFC Limited and IDFC FIRST Bank by consolidating them into a single entity and will help streamline the regulatory compliances of the aforesaid entities.

It will also help create an institution with diversified public and institutional shareholders, like other large private sector banks, with no promoter holding.

“This is an important event for the Bank and for all the shareholders of the Bank as well as IDFC Limited. We now embark on the next phase of our growth journey towards our long-term vision, and to create sustainable shareholder value in the years to come,'' said Sanjeeb Chaudhuri, Chairperson, IDFC First Bank.

Currently, IDFC Ltd holds about 40 per cent stake in IDFC First Bank through IDFC Financial Holding. IDFC Ltd is completely held by the public.

IDFC Ltd was granted ‘in-principle’ approval by the RBI to set up a bank in April 2014, leading to the creation of IDFC Bank. The bank started its operations in October 2015. The loan assets and liabilities of IDFC Ltd were transferred to IDFC Bank. Capital First Ltd was a consumer and MSME financing institution since 2012 with a track record of growth, profits, and asset quality.

On December 18, 2018, the IDFC Bank and Capital First merged, and subsequently renamed IDFC First Bank. Since then, IDFC First Bank has grown at a four-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36 per cent to reach Rs. 136,812 crore by March 31, 2023.

On July 3, shares of IDFC surged to 52-week high and settled 6.29 per cent higher at ₹109.10 apiece on the BSE. Shares of IDFC First Bank settled 3.20 per cent higher at ₹81.94 apiece on the BSE.

