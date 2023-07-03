IDFC First Bank merger to complete this year, ratio fixed at 155:100; check details3 min read 03 Jul 2023, 08:56 PM IST
'Post merger, the book value per share of the bank would increase by 4.9 percent, as calculated on audited financials as of March 31, 2023,' the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The board of IDFC First Bank approved its merger with IDFC on July 3 through an amalgamation scheme and the ratio of the deal has been fixed at 155:100. The private-sector lender proposes to complete the merger by this year. This will be the second major merger deal in the financial sector in 2023 after HDFC Bank merger and Housing Development Finance Corporation.
