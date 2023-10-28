Hello User
Business News/ Companies / IDFC First Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 35% at 751 crore, NII jumps 32%

IDFC First Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 35% at 751 crore, NII jumps 32%

Livemint

  • The bank's gross NPA ratio improved sequentially to 2.11 percent.

IDFC First Bank's net NPA ratio stood at 0.68 percent at end of Q2FY24, improving marginally from 0.70 percent in the preceding quarter.

IDFC First Bank recorded a net profit of 751.3 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is up by 35 percent from 556 crore in the year-ago period, as per the standalone results declared by the lender on October 28.

The private sector bank's net interest income during the quarter under review came in at 3,950.2 crore, rising by 31.6 percent from 3,002.2 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 05:10 PM IST
