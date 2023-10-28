IDFC First Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 35% at 751 crore, NII jumps 32%

IDFC First Bank recorded a net profit of ₹751.3 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is up by 35 percent from ₹556 crore in the year-ago period, as per the standalone results declared by the lender on October 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The private sector bank's net interest income during the quarter under review came in at ₹3,950.2 crore, rising by 31.6 percent from 3,002.2 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

