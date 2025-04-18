IDFC First Bank to raise ₹7,500 crore from Warburg Pincus, ADIA via preference issue
Summary
- Investors to hold nearly 15% in IDFC First. Investment marks return of Warburg to IDFC First. Our job is to keep the bank safe always, says CEO Vaidyanathan.
Private equity major Warburg Pincus and sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) have agreed to invest ₹7,000 crore in IDFC First Bank for close to 15% stake, delivering a capital boost for the private lender accelerating its credit cards and wealth management businesses.