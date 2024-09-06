IDFC share are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -0.84%

At 06 Sep 11:13 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹111.25, -2.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81271.11, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114.3 and a low of ₹111.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 112.74 10 112.43 20 109.86 50 113.83 100 115.73 300 117.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹114.4, ₹115.2, & ₹116.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.75, ₹111.9, & ₹111.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 69.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in to 3.69% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in quarter.