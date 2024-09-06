IDFC share are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -0.84%

At 06 Sep 11:13 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹111.25, -2.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81271.11, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114.3 and a low of ₹111.1 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|112.74
|10
|112.43
|20
|109.86
|50
|113.83
|100
|115.73
|300
|117.22
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹114.4, ₹115.2, & ₹116.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.75, ₹111.9, & ₹111.1.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 69.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in to 3.69% in .
The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in quarter.
IDFC share price down -2.11% today to trade at ₹111.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Indian Energy Exchange, Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.84% & -1.13% each respectively.