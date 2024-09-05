IDFC share are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.08%

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 113.1 and closed slightly higher at 113.2. The stock reached a high of 114 and a low of 113 during the session.

Published5 Sep 2024
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:08 today, IDFC shares are trading at price 113.2, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82272.66, down by -0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 114 and a low of 113 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5112.73
10112.17
20109.47
50114.03
100115.82
300117.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 113.77, 114.68, & 115.4, whereas it has key support levels at 112.14, 111.42, & 110.51.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -38.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.81 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in to 3.69% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in quarter.

IDFC share price has gained 0.4% today to trade at 113.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.1% each respectively.

