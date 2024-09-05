IDFC share are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.08%

At 05 Sep 11:08 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹113.2, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82272.66, down by -0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹113 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 112.73 10 112.17 20 109.47 50 114.03 100 115.82 300 117.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹113.77, ₹114.68, & ₹115.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.14, ₹111.42, & ₹110.51.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -38.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.81 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in to 3.69% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in quarter.