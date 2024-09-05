IDFC share are up by 0.4%, Nifty down by -0.08%

At 05 Sep 11:08 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹113.2, 0.4% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82272.66, down by -0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹113 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|112.73
|10
|112.17
|20
|109.47
|50
|114.03
|100
|115.82
|300
|117.24
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹113.77, ₹114.68, & ₹115.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.14, ₹111.42, & ₹110.51.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -38.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in to 3.69% in .
The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in quarter.
IDFC share price has gained 0.4% today to trade at ₹113.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
