IFC checks out of Religare as battle for control rages

Significantly, IFC, which had a 3.9% stake at the end of 30 September 2023, had sold 1.42% in October-December as well. The VWAP of Religare at that time was ₹225.9 a share, translating to IFC earning ₹110 crore. Up until then, IFC did not sell any shares and its ownership had declined on account of the company issuing new shares.