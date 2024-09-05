IFCI share are down by -0.38%, Nifty down by -0.1%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at 73.56 and closed slightly lower at 73.10. The stock reached a high of 74.75 during the day and a low of 73.02.

Published5 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 73.1, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82240.66, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 74.75 and a low of 73.02 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
574.37
1073.05
2073.17
5071.21
10061.89
30050.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 74.47, 75.76, & 76.75, whereas it has key support levels at 72.19, 71.2, & 69.91.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -48.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 128.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.

IFCI share price down -0.38% today to trade at 73.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Creditaccess Grameen are falling today, but its peers IIFL Finance, Manappuram Finance, Capri Global Capital are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.14% each respectively.

