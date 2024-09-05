IFCI share are down by -0.38%, Nifty down by -0.1%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹ 73.56 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 73.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 74.75 during the day and a low of ₹ 73.02.

At 05 Sep 11:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹73.1, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82240.66, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹74.75 and a low of ₹73.02 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.37 10 73.05 20 73.17 50 71.21 100 61.89 300 50.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹74.47, ₹75.76, & ₹76.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹72.19, ₹71.2, & ₹69.91.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -48.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 128.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.