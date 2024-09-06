IFCI share are down by -2.75%, Nifty down by -0.87%

At 06 Sep 11:10 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹70.69, -2.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81260.43, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹73.12 and a low of ₹70.36 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|74.91
|10
|73.22
|20
|73.04
|50
|71.46
|100
|62.22
|300
|50.45
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹74.13, ₹75.55, & ₹76.31, whereas it has key support levels at ₹71.95, ₹71.19, & ₹69.77.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -32.66% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50%
The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has
The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.
IFCI share price down -2.75% today to trade at ₹70.69 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Piramal Enterprises, Manappuram Finance are falling today, but its peers IIFL Finance, Creditaccess Grameen are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.87% & -1.14% each respectively.
