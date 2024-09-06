IFCI share are down by -2.75%, Nifty down by -0.87%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI had an opening price of ₹ 72.71 and closed at ₹ 70.69. The stock reached a high of ₹ 73.12 and a low of ₹ 70.36 during the session.

At 06 Sep 11:10 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹70.69, -2.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81260.43, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹73.12 and a low of ₹70.36 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.91 10 73.22 20 73.04 50 71.46 100 62.22 300 50.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹74.13, ₹75.55, & ₹76.31, whereas it has key support levels at ₹71.95, ₹71.19, & ₹69.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -32.66% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 126.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.