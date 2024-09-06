Hello User
IFCI share are down by -2.75%, Nifty down by -0.87%

IFCI share are down by -2.75%, Nifty down by -0.87%

Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI had an opening price of 72.71 and closed at 70.69. The stock reached a high of 73.12 and a low of 70.36 during the session.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:10 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 70.69, -2.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81260.43, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 73.12 and a low of 70.36 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
574.91
1073.22
2073.04
5071.46
10062.22
30050.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 74.13, 75.55, & 76.31, whereas it has key support levels at 71.95, 71.19, & 69.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -32.66% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 126.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.

IFCI share price down -2.75% today to trade at 70.69 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Piramal Enterprises, Manappuram Finance are falling today, but its peers IIFL Finance, Creditaccess Grameen are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.87% & -1.14% each respectively.

