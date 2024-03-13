IIaS recommendation to reject board nominees misleading: Zee

MUMBAI :Zee Entertainment Enterprises has rejected the recommendations of proxy advisory firm IiAS, after the latter asked investors to vote against ratifying the appointment of two of the company’s three newly-inducted independent directors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IiAS had recommended investors to vote against the appointment of Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti and Uttam Prakash Agarwal, citing alleged conflict of interest and ongoing criminal charges, respectively.

However, a Zee spokesperson told Mint that IiAS’ recommendation was misleading and incorrect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zee had appointed Agarwal, Murthy and Shishir Babubhai Desai to its board as independent directors in December. The company last month sought shareholder vote on three special resolutions ratifying the appointments. The voting closes on 15 March.

This is the first time that the company has put forth a proposal to its shareholders since its failed merger with Sony. The voting on these resolutions will be a litmus test of shareholder sentiment regarding the Subhash Chandra family-led company.

Shareholders are already upset, with the company’s stocks losing more than half their value since the highs reached following the announcement of the company’s proposed merger with Sony in December 2021. The benchmark Sensex has gained over 26% during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The views of proxy advisers assume importance in the case of Zee, as 96% of the company’s stock is held by the public. Of this, nearly 72% is held by domestic and foreign institutional investors like mutual funds and insurance companies. These include ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund (5.09%), Life Insurance Corporation of India (5.12%) and Government Pension Fund Global (2.8%).

Institutional investors typically rely on the recommendations of proxy advisers when voting on such company resolutions. Zee needs at least 75% investors to vote in favour of the three special resolutions to pass.

To be sure, proxy advisory firms SES and InGovern Research Services have given their assent to all the three appointments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its report, IiAS noted that Murthy, 63, is a lawyer and heads employment and labor law practice at Economic Laws Practice (ELP). The law firm had represented Zee’s promoters against regulatory authorities in 2023, the proxy advisory firm noted.

“We raise concern that his business relationship with the company/its promoters has the potential to create a conflict of interest in his position as an independent director and, thus, we are unable to support the resolution," read the IiAS report.

However, Zee has argued that there was no conflict, since Murthy’s association with ELP was non-exclusive and advisory in nature and limited to employment and labor laws. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He is neither a partner/employee at Economic Laws Practice, nor has he ever dealt with any matters pertaining to the company, in his advisory role at the mentioned law firm," Zee said in an emailed response.

Regarding the 60-year-old Agarwal, who is a chartered accountant, IiAS noted that he has a criminal case against him pending before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Borivali, Mumbai, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case was filed in 2013, it noted.

The Zee spokesperson has claimed that the case against Agarwal is civil in nature and not criminal, and that the Bombay High Court has passed an order in his favour in 2011. It is unclear whether IiAS and Zee are referring to the same case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The presence of Mr. Agarwal and Dr. Murthy on the company’s board is extremely important and critical," the Zee spokesperson said.

In its report, SES noted that the appointment of the three directors “will add relevant skill and knowledge to the board. No concern has been identified regarding their profile, time commitment and independence."

Mint could not immediately reach Murthy and Agarwal for comments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, just last December, shareholders had booted out two independent directors at Zee while a third tendered his resignation. The three new independent directors were appointed to fill those vacancies.

Shareholders have also shown the door to more than a dozen company-appointed independent directors in the last 30 months at Dish TV India, another company promoted by the Subhash Chandra family.

If Zee’s resolutions to appoint Murthy, Agarwal and Desai don't pass muster, the 6-member board would be reduced by a half. Other members on the company’s board include chair R Gopalan, managing director Punit Goenka, and independent director Deepu Bansal. Subhash Chandra, the company’s chairman emeritus, does not sit on its board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!