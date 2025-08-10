IIFL scores big win over Palais Royale delay. Stranded homebuyers may take cues.
Summary
Maharashtra’s real estate authority has ordered Palais Royale’s current developer to pay IIFL Finance interest for long-delayed possession of seven apartments, reinforcing lender rights.
Mumbai: In a significant win for IIFL Finance Ltd, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has directed the developer of Mumbai’s iconic Palais Royale project to pay the company interest for delayed possession of seven apartments.
