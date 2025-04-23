Companies
IIMA Ventures to increase cheque sizes for pre-seed startups with greater focus on deep-tech space
Summary
- The venture capital firm is expanding its investment capacity to help startups unlock their potential.
Early-stage venture capital platform IIMA Ventures plans to double its pre-seed and seed investment cheques up to $500,000 compared with the usual amounts of $50,000 to $200,000, top officials at the firm said.
