Masterclass: The professor behind the engines of India’s flying future
SummaryA professor from IIT Madras has crossed over to being an entrepreneur. He has either co-founded or advised half a dozen deep tech startups. If these companies become successful businesses, going ahead, they could reshape the future of space, transport, farming, and energy.
Chennai: On an October evening in 2016, a professor from IIT Madras came across a talk by Tony Seba, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur.
In the video, Seba showed two remarkable pictures. The first one was from 1900—an Easter Parade in New York City’s Fifth Avenue. In the middle of the street, crowded with horse-drawn carriages, was a car. One could barely see it. He next showed a picture from the same parade 13 years later. “Where is the horse?" Seba asked. Fifth Avenue, now crowded with cars, just had one horse carriage.
Seba went on to make a few predictions. All cars will become electrified; by 2020, the cost of an electric car will be about the same as that of an internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered car; by 2030, everybody will start using electric cars and we will enter the era of driverless vehicles.
“I finished watching the video and wondered what am I doing here building the world’s largest combustion centre," Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, the professor, says.
Back then, Chakravarthy was working on establishing the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development at IIT Madras.
That video encounter would eventually spark an incredible journey for the professor, from academia to entrepreneurship. It planted the first seed of what seemed an almost improbable idea nine years ago—building air taxis in India.