Placement season is upon the batch of 2027 at engineering and B-schools. Stung by global conflicts and the disruption caused by artificial intelligence, companies are rejigging their hiring plans—opting for experienced talent over freshers. Meanwhile, placement teams have expanded their recruiter lists to ensure every student lands a job, even if it is not their dream role.
How will IIT placements fare this year?
Hiring at Indian Institute of Technology campuses serves as a barometer of India Inc’s appetite. Compensation packages now range from ₹10 lakh to ₹2 crore. Regardless of sector, companies are hunting for advanced and generative AI engineers, machine learning specialists and quantitative researchers.