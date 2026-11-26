Placement season is upon the batch of 2027 at engineering and B-schools. Stung by global conflicts and the disruption caused by artificial intelligence, companies are rejigging their hiring plans—opting for experienced talent over freshers. Meanwhile, placement teams have expanded their recruiter lists to ensure every student lands a job, even if it is not their dream role.
Placement season is upon the batch of 2027 at engineering and B-schools. Stung by global conflicts and the disruption caused by artificial intelligence, companies are rejigging their hiring plans—opting for experienced talent over freshers. Meanwhile, placement teams have expanded their recruiter lists to ensure every student lands a job, even if it is not their dream role.
How will IIT placements fare this year?
Hiring at Indian Institute of Technology campuses serves as a barometer of India Inc’s appetite. Compensation packages now range from ₹10 lakh to ₹2 crore. Regardless of sector, companies are hunting for advanced and generative AI engineers, machine learning specialists and quantitative researchers.
How will IIT placements fare this year?
Hiring at Indian Institute of Technology campuses serves as a barometer of India Inc’s appetite. Compensation packages now range from ₹10 lakh to ₹2 crore. Regardless of sector, companies are hunting for advanced and generative AI engineers, machine learning specialists and quantitative researchers.
While quant and high frequency trading firms will clash with IT firms—including Accenture, Capgemini and Cognizant—for consumer technology roles, the concern is hiring will be scaled down to fewer roles. The older IITs are set to begin placements in the early hours of 1 December, while newer campuses have already started.
Will the top paymasters come?
HFT firms are the biggest draw, offering generous compensation, stock options and bonuses. Although they are offering higher salaries to the batch of 2027, their demand for engineers who write basic market-prediction algorithms has dropped, as AI can now generate much of that code.
Instead, computer science and electrical engineering students are being tapped for specialized roles. HFTs want machine learning researchers to build models for rapid, in-session trading decisions, low-latency engineers to accelerate trading systems, and quantitative analysts to identify market opportunities through statistical modeling.
Compensation, depending on location, can vary from about ₹60 lakh to ₹3 crore. Placement teams at the IITs told Mint that companies are offering 20-30% more this year, but for fewer vacancies.
Are pre-placement offers the preferred route?
The tussle for talent starts long before final placements – during summer internships. Companies offer scholarships, housing benefits, leadership sessions and business-critical assignments to help convert interns into full-time hires through pre-placement offers.
On the back of an unpredictable macroeconomy, India Inc is leaning on PPOs because they want to be sure of candidates now more than ever. At least 60% of campus hires are now shaping up via the PPO route.
How are CTCs changing this year?
Companies may have turned selective in hiring but they have not reduced compensation. They are willing to increase the CTC (cost to the company) of new recruits by 15%, factoring in inflation and competition for specific skillsets. However, most of the increase will get included in bonuses, which are linked to industry and company performance.
There may not be much fluctuation in median salaries across engineering and management colleges, but firms are adding clawback clauses to offer letters to curb early attrition.
How are B-schools faring?
Prominent B-schools will start their campus placements in February, and they too have increased PPOs. Top consulting firms, conglomerates, manufacturing companies, financial services firms and startups looking for management talent with work experience will be the top draws.
Each of the Indian Institutes of Management and top B-schools must place about 300 graduating MBA students.