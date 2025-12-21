NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Defence and aerospace companies are competing with high-frequency trading companies and tech giants in the clamour for engineers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), buoyed by their expansion plans and the entry of private firms in the space and defence sectors.
Defence, aerospace firms have designs on niche engineers from IITs, competing with Big Tech
SummarySkyroot Aerospace and Larsen & Toubro are among companies seeking skilled talent across IITs, cashing in on a rising surge of business in the privatized defence, aerospace and space technologies sectors.
