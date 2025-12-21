Defence, aerospace firms have designs on niche engineers from IITs, competing with Big Tech

Prolonged affair

“Space is a slow-burn industry, where revenue generation is a prolonged affair and is hinged more upon technological progress—even though geopolitics is catching up fast,” said Chaitanya Giri, space and geopolitics fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. “The private defence space, however, is scaling early, driven by the spate of geopolitical conflicts today. With specialized prototype development a key part of how companies can differentiate themselves, companies are likely to start hiring heavily for this.”