Sebi crackdown on Jane Street has an unexpected fallout on IITs
As US-based HFT firm faces scrutiny over alleged market manipulation, placement teams at top IITs await the regulator's final decision ahead of internship season
The interim ban on Jane Street from accessing the market for alleged manipulation has left the Indian Institutes of Technology in a bind. The nation’s top engineering colleges must quickly decide whether the high-frequency trading firm will be allowed to hire from their campuses.